Authorities: Alabama man arrested in ritual animal slaying

ROME, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama man is free on bond after his arrest for his alleged involvement in the killing of a farm animal during what authorities said was a “ritual sacrifice” during training in Georgia for a white supremacist group, authorities said.

Brandon Gregory Ashley, 27, of Hayden, Alabama, was extradited Thursday to Rome, Georgia, from the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, and subsequently released on a $10,000 bond from the Floyd County Jail, The Rome News-Tribune reported.