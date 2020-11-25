Authorities: 3 men found shot to death inside Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Three men were found shot to death inside a Dayton home, but authorities said a motive for the shootings has not been determined.

Police found the bodies after they were called to the home around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The names of the victims have not been disclosed, and authorities have not said if any of the men were related.

Authorities have declined to disclose details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. It's not clear how long the bodies were in the home or who discovered them.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.