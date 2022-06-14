Austrian convicted of helping detain 6 Dutch children

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Tuesday sentenced an Austrian man to three years imprisonment for his involvement in illegally detaining six children held for years and isolated from the outside world by their father at a remote farmhouse in the Netherlands.
The case made headlines around the world when it was discovered in October 2019 that father had been living for years with six of his children in the farmhouse in the village of Ruinerwold in the eastern Netherlands. Their plight only came to light when one of the sons left the building and raised the alarm.