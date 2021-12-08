Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 9:14 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER