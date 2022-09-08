Australian Senate backs 43% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030 Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 2:44 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Senate on Thursday voted to ensure the government’s elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law.
The Senate passed legislation supporting the target in a vote of 37 to 30 even though several senators who supported it wanted a more ambitious 2030 target.