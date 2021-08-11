Audubon offers naturalist training in Milford and Fairfield

MILFORD — Adults who want to study nature will get their chance beginning Sept. 9, as the Connecticut Audubon Society hosts a naturalist training program for adults of all experience levels.

Audubon officials said the program is an opportunity to learn about Connecticut’s plants, animals, natural resources and wildlife conservation issues. The program is led by environmental educators, natural resources managers and scientists, and it incorporates both classroom presentations and hands-on outdoor field experiences.

Curriculum topics include plant and bird identification, habitats and ecosystems, the geology of Connecticut, mammals, herpetology, bird banding, marine ecosystems and the history and operations of the Connecticut Audubon Society.

“It was one of the best courses I have taken in my lifetime,” said Meral Prewitt of Stratford, a graduate of previous classes. “Not only did I learn more about nature and my surroundings, but I met a group of understanding individuals who have like passions.”

The program offers a unique advantage of studying at three bio-diverse locations: Connecticut Audubon’s Birdcraft Sanctuary, the Center at Fairfield’s Larsen Sanctuary and the Coastal Center at Milford Point.

Classes begin on Sept. 9 and go through Oct. 28, meeting on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the end of the training, graduates receive a certificate of completion and are entered into the Connecticut Audubon Society volunteer database. Each participant will also work with the program coordinator to identify a project or activity to which they can apply their knowledge and interests and fulfill 10-hours of required volunteer time at any Connecticut Audubon location.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 31, 2021. Program costs are $260 for Connecticut Audubon Society members and $315 for non-members. Registration for non-members includes Connecticut Audubon Society membership.