Audubon offers naturalist training in Milford and Fairfield

3
MILFORD — Adults who want to study nature will get their chance beginning Sept. 9, as the Connecticut Audubon Society hosts a naturalist training program for adults of all experience levels.
Audubon officials said the program is an opportunity to learn about Connecticut’s plants, animals, natural resources and wildlife conservation issues. The program is led by environmental educators, natural resources managers and scientists, and it incorporates both classroom presentations and hands-on outdoor field experiences.