Auditor calls for more transparency of use of state aircraft

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's auditor called for greater transparency on use of state aircraft by elected officials as he reported that most flights taken by the former governor lacked documentation on their purpose.

Most of those flights were on aircraft operated by Kentucky State Police, and under state law the purpose of those flights doesn't have to be documented, state Auditor Mike Harmon said Thursday.

“Law enforcement flight activities need to remain confidential and undisclosed, but flights transporting government officials do not require the same level of privacy," Harmon said in his report.

“Though these flights are not law enforcement missions, KSP flights transporting officials, including the governor and lieutenant governor, are not explicitly required to comply with statutory flight information requirements," he added.

Harmon's report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019. Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.

Only 16 of 309 flights billed to the governor's office during that time had their purpose documented, Harmon said. Bevin's use of the state aircraft came under media scrutiny during last year's campaign, when he was unseated by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The auditor on Thursday urged state lawmakers to pass legislation to enhance transparency when elected officials take flights on state aircraft. Lawmakers are in the final weeks of this year's session.

“This report should serve as a basis for improving transparency and accountability when it comes to our state airplanes and how elected leaders use them," Harmon said.

Harmon said he reviewed the use of aircraft operated by state police and the state Transportation Cabinet's Capital City Aircraft Division. Aircraft operated by state police were used on 289 of the 309 flights. None of those 289 flights had a documented purpose, the auditor said. Those flights cost more than $800,000.

While not required by law, Bevin's administration created and used an allocation form during his term to document the percentage of official and nonofficial flight time and calculate reimbursement amounts for nonofficial flights, the auditor said.

Those internal forms, however, were not provided to state police or the Transportation Cabinet, which would “offer an added layer of transparency in the process," Harmon said.

“Unlike flights for law enforcement purposes, protection from disclosure requirements shouldn’t extend to the use of taxpayer owned and funded aircraft by their elected leaders for both official and non-official business," he said. “That is why I’m advocating for changes in law by the General Assembly that will create a consistent way to disclose the purpose of flights by the governor and lieutenant governor."

Harmon said his review also found that reimbursements for personal flights didn't include state police overnight crew fees.

Harmon said he initially intended to review the use of state aircraft by Bevin and his predecessor, former Gov. Steve Beshear. But the auditor said the documentation for Steve Beshear wasn't sufficient enough to compare the two administrations. Steve Beshear is Andy Beshear's father.

Harmon sent his report to Gov. Andy Beshear.