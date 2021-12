AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A 29-year-old Auburn man waited nearly an hour to call 911 after shooting a man in the chest last week with a flare gun, killing him, according to King County prosecutors.

Philip Urban was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of firing a modified shotgun shell at Bryan Lesick, 41, charging papers say. By the time police and medics arrived, Lesick was unresponsive and cold to the touch, the Seattle Times reported.