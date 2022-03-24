Attorneys: Ex-prosecutor never hindered Arbery investigators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with misconduct in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery's killing say she never tried to discourage police from making arrests in the shooting of the 25-year-old Black man.
Defense lawyers for Jackie Johnson, who served as district attorney for coastal Glynn County when Arbery was killed there two years ago, filed a legal motion Wednesday asking a judge to dismiss a misdemeanor charge that she hindered police investigating the death.