Attorney: Man who shot Oklahoma officers feared for his life

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man who shot two Tulsa police officers, killing one and seriously wounding the other, was in fear for his life after the officers beat, kicked, pepper sprayed and shot him with a stun gun after a traffic stop, his attorney told jurors during opening statements Monday.
David Anthony Ware, 34, faces a possible death sentence for killing Sgt. Craig Johnson. He's also charged with wounding a second officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, following a traffic stop on June 29, 2020, along with drug and other charges.