Atmospheric river whips Northwest; 1 missing, roads closed LISA BAUMANN, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 11:09 p.m.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Flooding and landsides prompted the complete closure of the West Coast's main north-south highway overnight Monday near Bellingham, Washington, as the culmination of days of storms and high winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest.
The extreme weather was caused by an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon. More than 158,0000 customers were without power in Western Washington at one point Monday afternoon.