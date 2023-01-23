Atlanta officer wants murder case moved to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A now-retired Atlanta police officer who was indicted last month in the 2019 fatal shooting of a man hiding in a closet after running from authorities wants the case moved from state to federal court.
Sung Kim was assigned to an FBI fugitive task force when he shot Jimmy Atchison. In seeking to have Kim's murder case moved to U.S. District Court, Kim's attorney, Don Samuel, noted that Kim was working with the FBI’s Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offender Task Force at the time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.