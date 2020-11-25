Atlanta Public Schools employees to get $1,000 stipend

ATLANTA (AP) — Next month, about 6,500 employees of the Atlanta Public School system will receive a $1,000 one-time payment.

The payment, plus the district’s share of related payroll taxes, will cost the district about $7.5 million, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. M oney will come from a $30.5 million spend-down of rainy day funds approved by the school board earlier this month.

District officials said the payment is a way to show appreciation for teachers and other employees who did not receive raises this year because of budget uncertainties. APS increased its minimum wage this year from $12.70 an hour to $15 an hour, but that led to raises for only about 1,000 employees.

Skye Duckett, chief human resources officer, said teachers and other employees have paid out of their own pockets for boosted Internet service, childcare and some supplies while the district does virtual schooling.

“(We’re) just trying to send a strong message that they matter,” she said.

Active, full-time employees and those who work at least 29 hours a week are eligible for the payment. With about 6,500 employees expected to receive the benefit, Duckett said the effort is one of the district’s broadest payments of its kind.

The payment will be included in workers’ Dec. 15 paychecks.

APS is not the only district to approve one-time payments for employees during the pandemic. About 12,000 eligible Gwinnett County Public Schools employees will receive $700 next month.