At one Brazil hospital, the ICU is full of COVID-19 patients LUCAS DUMPHREYS and MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 12:16 a.m.
NITEROI, Brazil (AP) — The intensive care unit in the public Oceanico hospital in the Brazilian city of Niteroi is full of COVID-19 patients, and medical workers are constantly on the move.
A dozen doctors, covered from head to toe in protective clothing and equipment, divide up the tasks. In front of a bed, a doctor checks the vital signs of an elderly man and covers him with a blanket. Another uploads patient information to a computer.
