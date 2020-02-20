Assembly GOP to attempt fab-lab veto override

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans prepared Thursday to launch another futile attempt to override another of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes.

Evers struck down language in the state budget what would have required the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to allocate at least $1 million over the biennium for grants for the laboratories, workshops equipped with 3-D printers, plasma cutters and other high-tech tools. Evers said that if WEDC wants to make such an allocation it should be allowed to do so on its own.

A veto override requires a two-thirds vote in both legislative houses. That translates to 66 votes in the Assembly and 22 in the Senate. Assembly Republicans hold a 63-36 advantage, leaving them three votes short. But the attempt allows Republicans to tell constituents on the campaign trial that they're fighting the governor.

Assembly Republicans failed in November to override three other Evers budget vetoes. The moves blocked money for both a mental health center in northern Wisconsin and doctors who care for people in state health programs as well as killed a new grant program to boost the number of health care providers.

The votes marked the first time veto override attempts since 2010. The last successful override took place in 1985.