ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are trying to track down a thief who stole an assault-style rifle from a state Department of Natural Resources truck.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that two DNR trucks were broken into early Monday morning while they were parked in a Shoreview hotel parking lot. A number of DNR officers have been working with the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard to support police during Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis.