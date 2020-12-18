US stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are slipping from their record levels Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.
The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in midday trading, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more financial support for the economy has helped put the S&P 500 on track for a 1.2% gain this week, which would more than make up for the prior week’s loss. So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.