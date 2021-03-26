World stocks advance on optimism over pandemic recovery ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 5:11 a.m.
1 of6 Currency traders watch their computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 26, 2021. Shares were higher across Asia on Friday after a strong gains on Wall Street driven by hopes for a powerful recovery from the pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe after gains in Asia on Friday driven by hopes for a strong recovery from the pandemic.
Paris, London and Tokyo advanced and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors appeared to be shrugging off a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many areas and focusing on signs economies are on the mend.
