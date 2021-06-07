US stocks edge mostly higher, hovering near record highs

Stocks are nudging mostly higher in early trading, putting the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back near the record highs they reached a month ago. Health care and technology stocks were among the winners in the early going Monday. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% and the Dow was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq was slightly lower, and small-company stocks were outpacing the rest of the market. European markets were trading higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Crude oil prices were little changed and Treasury yields rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.