Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat
ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. Oil prices also slipped.
Investors are awaiting the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation.