Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 11:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A driver drives a truck in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.
The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies.