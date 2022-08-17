Asian shares rise on optimism about US, China economies YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 3:53 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth.
Benchmarks rose in Japan, China and Australia, although shares dipped in South Korea. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in Asia, worries about global inflation and China's policies to curb infections.