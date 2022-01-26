Global shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 3:42 a.m.
1 of6 A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Wednesday, with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of an update on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tackle inflation.
France's CAC 40 added nearly 1.0% in early trading to 6,903.90, while Germany's DAX gained 1.2% to 15,309.64. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.2% to 7,461.86. The future for the Dow industrials climbed 0.3% to 34,287.00. The S&P 500 future was 0.4% higher at 4,367.50.