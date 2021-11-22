Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 1:05 a.m.
1 of8 A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq's first close above 16,000. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq's first close above 16,000.
A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. Comments by advisers to the Chinese central bank about risks of “stagflation,” meanwhile, have reinforced concerns about inflationary pressures.
ELAINE KURTENBACH