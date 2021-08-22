Asia shares rise, boosted by Wall Street rally despite virus YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Aug. 22, 2021 Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 11:36 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 27,476.54 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3% to 3,101.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 7,483.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.4% to 25,441.00, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.1% to 3,465.35.