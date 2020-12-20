Asia Today: Sydney outbreak grows; Thailand sees big jump Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 1:21 a.m.
SYDNEY (AP) — The outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs has grown to 70 cases with an additional 30 in the last 24 hours, and authorities say they may never be able to trace the source.
While the numbers are rising, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday there hasn’t been evidence of massive seeding outside the northern beaches community. A new list of cases, however, shows the virus had spread to greater Sydney and other parts of the state.