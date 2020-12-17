Asia Today: S. Korea marks deadliest day, over 1,000 cases Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 7:58 a.m.
1 of9 People queue in line to wait for a coronavirus test near a display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 An Indian man wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus pushes his bicycle with load in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus use a pedestrian crosswalk at the Ginza shopping street Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk an underpass Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 People wearing face masks walk through a famed shopping street in the Harajuku neighborhood in Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gestures near a shop decoration depicting Saint Claus Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Indonesian men walk past a banner put up by Indonesian Army calling for people to always have their mask on to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday said the COVID-19 death toll was now at 634 after 22 patients died in the past 24 hours, the deadliest day since the emergence of the pandemic. Among 12,209 active patients, 242 are in serious or critical condition.