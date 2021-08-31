As Florida mask fight rages, more children hospitalized

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatricians from several Florida hospitals all had the same message Tuesday: the COVID-19 delta variant is infecting more children than previous strains, putting more in the hospital and until it abates, schools should require masks in the classroom — an assertion Gov. Ron DeSantis disputes as lacking evidence.
While pediatric hospitalizations and deaths remain a small fraction of Florida's overall numbers, which have skyrocketed since June, they are exponentially higher than they were during previous waves of the disease.