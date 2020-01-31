Artists sought for Mermaid Art Contest

Artists are invited to submit artwork depicting mermaid/s for a juried art exhibit where the winning piece will be used for the cover of the Walnut Beach Summer Calendar 2020 produced by the Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association (501c3). All ages are invited.

Artwork for entry does not have to be professionally mounted. Mermaid artwork will be accepted at Artfish 42, 44 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, from 2-4 p.m. Judging will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m., at The MAC’s Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., followed by a reception.

Artists must be willing to sign a waiver giving one-time-only use for the image. Images should be at 2/3 ratio to avoid being cropped during printing. For questions, contact Meg Giannotti at 203-893-0823.