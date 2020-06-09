Artists paint "Black Lives Matter" mural on Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A main thoroughfare in Charlotte was painted with bright colors Tuesday morning as dozens of volunteers and artists traced 16 large letters spelling out “Black Lives Matter.”

Charlotte resident D’ann Redd never thought she’d see something like the mural on South Tryon Street in her southern city. Other cities including Washington and Raleigh have similar murals painted in recent days by artists and volunteers.

“It’s a sigh of relief to even see the show of solidarity among the community and we’re in the South. We’re in the deep South. We’re on the border of South Carolina. We’re in the Bible belt. And this is true Christianity,” she said.

Charlotte follows Washington D.C. and other American cities calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, who was pinned to the pavement by a white Minneapolis police officer who put a knee on his neck for what prosecutors said was more than eight minutes.

“It’s doing my soul good to see this community join together and say black lives matter in a very public way and to have people connected,” Tracy Russ said.

The project was approved by the City of Charlotte.

“I got the call about this maybe about 30 hours ago and I said of course man, no question. I’m there,” said artist Frankie Zombie.