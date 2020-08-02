Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' Indianapolis street mural

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of artists are painting a mural reading “Black Lives Matter” on part of a downtown Indianapolis street scheduled to reopen Monday.

City officials said the portion of Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets was closed Thursday afternoon until Monday, WISH-TV reported.

Organizers said the project has been the works for several months and local artists are helping.

Mali Jeffers, a community organizers, said the goal of the project is to “continue the conversation to end systemic racism globally, so we’re joining the movement that’s happening everywhere,” according to WTHR-TV.

Similar murals have been painted elsewhere in the U.S., including in Ohio, Florida and Utah. Several have been vandalized.

Security staff was stationed near the Indianapolis mural to protect the space, which has drawn protesters.