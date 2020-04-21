Artists can apply for emergency grants

DECD’s Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) has created two new grant programs for artists negatively impacted by the coronavirus. One is a general relief grant that may be used for any kind of relief; grantees will be randomly selected from the pool of eligible applicants. The other is project-based artist compensation for the creation and presentation of free and accessible online arts-based experiences, learning opportunities and services.

The Connecticut Artists Relief Fund provides $500 grants to some 120 individual artists and teaching artists who live in the state and whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by the safety measures put into place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The grant is partly funded by the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA).

The Connecticut Artists Respond Grant helps artists translate and present their art virtually. Individual or collaborative artists who create, or have created, projects that respond to the needs of the times by presenting arts activities, classes or other creative experiences online, at no cost to the public, will be eligible for $1,000 (individual) or $2,000 (collaborative) grants.

Artists may apply for only one of these two grants. Applications will be accepted for both programs through May 4. For specific questions, artists may contact Tamara Dimitri at tamara.dimitri@ct.gov and teaching artists may contact Bonnie Koba at bonnie.koba@ct.gov. Notification will be from May 18-25.