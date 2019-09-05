  • Small Journeys, Maritime Art by Milford artist Brechin Morgan exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 29, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2-6 p.m. The exhibit takes place at Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River St. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 203-878-7007 or visit gildedlilygallery.com. Photo: Contributed Photo

