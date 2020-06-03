Arrest made in Des Moines homicide first reported as suicide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in a man's death that was initially reported to police as a suicide, police said Wednesday.

The teen, whom police did not name, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the the death of Zachary Brooks, 37, of Des Moines, police said in a news release.

Brooks was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone called authorities to report a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Police have given no details of how Brooks died or what led to the teen’s arrest.