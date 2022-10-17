Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent.

Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30 show Mund has raised about $78,000 since announcing in August, with about $72,000 still in the bank to spend in the campaign's final three weeks. That compares to almost $1.9 million for Armstrong, who has more than $700,000 in cash on hand.