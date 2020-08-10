Armed suspect fatally shot by deputy in Pierce County

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night by a deputy in Pierce County, officials said.

KIRO-TV reports the shooting happened on 150th Avenue near Graham. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area. One report also said the suspect held a knife to someone’s throat.

Police were told the suspect was armed.

Around 10:30 p.m., police heard gunshots coming from a house nearby were able to safely get three people out of the house. The armed suspect remained inside.

At 11:35 p.m., the suspect came out of the house and started firing. A deputy then shot him and the man was declared dead on the scene.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.