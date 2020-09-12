Arkansas reports 631 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials on Saturday reported 631 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health figures show the state’s cases since the pandemic began in March now total 68,542. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state’s fatalities from COVID-19 now total 964 and the number of people hospitalized fell by 11 to 381.

