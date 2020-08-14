Arkansas reports 626 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported 626 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths from the illness the virus causes.

The Department of Health reported at least 52,392 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March. The department said 6,359 of those cases are active, meaning that the number of those who have died of the illness or recovered are excluded.

The department said 189 of the new cases come from correctional facilities.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 587. The number of people hospitalized fell by seven to 466.