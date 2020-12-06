Arkansas reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Sunday reported 1,542 new confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus, and 40 additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that the total number of confirmed and probable cases so far is now at 170,924 and the state has recorded 2,660 deaths.

The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were 848.1 new cases per 100,000 people in Arkansas over the past two weeks, which ranks 27th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 210 people in Arkansas tested positive in the past week.

The health department on Sunday reported that 1,076 people with coronavirus were hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.