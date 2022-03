Staci Vandagriff/AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities on Monday asked the public to contact them if they can identify the suspects involved in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded.

Arkansas State Police did not announce any arrests for the Saturday night shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.