Arkansas governor to give state of the state amid outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor on Wednesday will deliver his state of the state speech when much of his state is shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to speak to lawmakers as they convene in two different locations for this year's legislative session. The House plans to meet in a 5,600-seat basketball arena it used for a marathon special session last month, while the Senate is meeting at the state Capitol.

The session begins after three lawmakers have tested positive for the virus. Hutchinson is speaking from the Senate floor, with his remarks broadcast live to the arena.

Arkansas has closed its schools for the rest of the academic year, banned gatherings of more than 10 and closed many businesses. But Hutchinson has resisted issuing a broader stay-at-home order that most other states have in place.

Arkansas has had at least 997 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Legislative leaders say they hope to complete the session in less than two weeks.