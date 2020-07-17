Arkansas governor: Deferring to local police on mask order

FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued ... more Photo: Btaton Breidenthal, AP Photo: Btaton Breidenthal, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arkansas governor: Deferring to local police on mask order 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he's deferring to local police and sheriff's departments on how they'll enforce his order requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some sheriffs in the state have said they don't plan to ticket people for violating the order that takes effect Monday requiring masks in public when social distancing isn't possible. Violators face a fine of up to $500 but no jail time under Hutchinson's order, signed Thursday.

The Health Department said Friday that at least 31,762 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 648 confirmed cases since Thursday. The department said 6,633 of those cases are considered active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Twelve more people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities to 353, the state reported Friday. The number of people hospitalized because of the virus decreased by six to 464.