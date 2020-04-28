Arkansas eases park virus limits, restaurant decision nears

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will allow some overnight camping to resume at state parks, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday, the day before he plans to announce whether he'll lift limits imposed on restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said the parks will allow camping beginning Friday for Arkansas residents in self-contained recreational vehicles. The parks will resume lodge and cabin rentals for state residents May 15 and reopen their restaurants, museums and shops.

Hutchinson plans to announce this week whether other businesses can reopen, starting with a decision Wednesday whether restaurants can resume sit-down service.

Health officials on Tuesday said Arkansas has confirmed at least 3,111 coronavirus cases, an increase from 3,017 reported on Monday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state increased from 50 to 52. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

