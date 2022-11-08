Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored

Arkansas' four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win in the solidly red state.

The state's GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County — the states most populous, and home to Little Rock — was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters.

In October, a panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit, but gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

Reps. Rick Crawford in the 1st District, French Hill in the 2nd District, Steve Womack in the 3rd District, and Bruce Westerman in the 4th District have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.

Former President Donald Trump remains popular in Arkansas, and his former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, is a strong favorite to be the next governor of the state.

During a recent debate, Crawford was asked about his vote against certifying the Electoral College results of President Joe Biden’s victory. He was the lone Arkansas congressman to vote against certification.

But Crawford didn't claim loyalty to Trump. Instead, he said, he objected because he believes election laws were unconstitutionally altered in the swing states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“I never said the election was stolen,” said Crawford, who faces Democrat Monte Hodges. “No other conspiracy theories or fraud theories were present.”

Westerman faces John White and Libertarian Gregory Maxwell. Womack is challenged by Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays and Libertarian Michael Kalagias.

Hill is opposed by Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White in the 2nd District, which fully included Little Rock before redistricting.

