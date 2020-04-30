Arizona to expand rest area in another move to aid truckers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is taking another step to aid long-distance truckers hauling freight during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a nearly $4 million project will add a total of 38 additional parking spaces for big rigs on the two sides of the Haviland Rest Area on Interstate 40 west of Kingman.

The department previously raised weight limits for trucks carrying supplies for the COVID-19 relief effort and reopened two long-closed rest areas on Interstate-40 and I-17 near Flagstaff to provide additional overnight parking for truckers.

In another move, the department authorized food trucks to set up for business at rest areas to make it easier for truckers to obtain meals at a time when takeout options in some communities are limited.

The department said expansion of the Haviland Rest Area to help drivers find a place to rest will begin next week and be done by July.