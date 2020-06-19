Arizona sets another record for increases in COVID-19 cases

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, right, arrives to give an update on COVID-19 in Arizona during a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Phoenix. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, right, arrives to give an update on COVID-19 in Arizona during a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Phoenix. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool) Photo: Michael Chow, AP Photo: Michael Chow, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Arizona sets another record for increases in COVID-19 cases 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged again Friday, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,246 additional cases as of Friday, increasing the statewide total to 46,689 with 1,312 deaths, including 41 reported Friday.

Arizona has emerged as a national hotspot fopr coronavirus since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders in mid-May.

The 3,246 additional cases reported Friday surpassed previous records of 2,519 cases reported Thursday and 2,392 on Tuesday.

Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed counties and municipalities to mandate use of face masks in public to slow spread of the coronavirus. He rejected calls for a statewide requirement.

Cities including Tucson and Flagstaff this week approved masking mandates and the Phoenix City Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday to consider imposing one.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.