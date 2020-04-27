Arizona sees no new virus deaths for 1st time in a month

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported no new virus deaths for the first time in a month.

The state Health Services Department reported 190 new cases as the total number of confirmed cases statewide climbed to 6,716.

The state saw its first death on March 21 and the only days since then without fatalities before Monday were March 23 and March 26.

Last week saw a major surge of deaths, with three days each counting 20 or more fatalities from the virus.

Officials said the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow as hospitalizations leveled off. That because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.