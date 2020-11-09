Arizona reports no COVID-19 deaths, 1st time since Oct. 12

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 435 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths, but hospitalizations continue to rise statewide.

The 435 cases represent the lowest daily report since Oct. 5 and it’s the first time since Oct. 12 that Arizona hasn’t reported a known coronavirus death.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials had reported 2,621 cases Saturday and 1,881 cases Sunday.

They said the state has had 259,699 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began with the death toll at 6,164.

But the number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospital inpatients increased to 1,232 on Sunday, the most since Aug. 14.

Data shows the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased to 292 Sunday, the highest total since Aug. 26.

Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Arizona since late September and throughout October after bottoming out in August after the state was a national hot spot in June and July.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.