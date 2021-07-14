Arizona reports COVID-19 case bulge, cites 'reporting issue'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported its largest daily number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in four months but public health officials attributed the rise to an “electronic reporting issue" that lowered numbers the two previous days.

The 1,945 cases reported Wednesday constituted the largest daily increase since 2,276 were reported on March 5, at the tail end of the winter surge, according to data from the state's coronavirus dashboard. The rise follows daily case reports of 122 and 345 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.