Arizona reports 2nd coronavirus death; Cases now number 152

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the death of a second person in Arizona from the coronavirus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health say the man who died was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.

The state’s first reported death from COVID-19 was announced Friday — a city of Phoenix employee in his 50s who also had underlying health conditions.

Arizona health officials say that as of Sunday morning, there are 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

That’s an increase of 48 cases from Saturday.